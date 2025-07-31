City Hall renovation proposed

The Boulet Administration issued a press release about a proposed renovation of City Hall.

Here's the full release:

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced a proposed renovation of City Hall aimed at modernizing the building to meet today’s standards for public service delivery and accessibility. This effort emphasizes LCG’s continued investment in revitalizing essential public spaces, making them more functional for residents, more efficient for staff, and more reflective of the quality of service the community expects and deserves.

“In 1957, Sears built what we know today as City Hall, opening the first national department store in Lafayette,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “I remember coming as a child and can remember the popcorn machine and the popcorn smell when you entered the building. That same building now serves as City Hall, and like many aging public facilities, it’s showing its wear. Many systems are outdated, and the space is both underused and overcrowded in different parts of the building,” she said. “City Hall should reflect the quality of service our residents expect and deserve, including spaces where the public can engage, meet, and be part of the decisions shaping our future.”

Since its repurposing from a department store, City Hall has not kept pace with how government operates today. The current facility, nearly 78,000 square feet, lacks basic infrastructure expected of a public service space.

Key challenges include:



Outdated plumbing, lighting, ventilation, and mechanical devices that strain resources and efficiency;

Restrooms and circulation paths that are not ADA compliant;

Departments are scattered across disconnected spaces;

Large sections of the building that are underutilized, while others are overcrowded and only semi-functional;

A lack of clear signage or a defined public entrance.

LCG is partnering with Holly & Smith Architects, a Louisiana-based firm with expertise in civic and public-use design, to lead the renovation effort. The project will follow a phased approach, allowing City Hall to remain open during construction, minimizing disruptions to public access and services.

The proposed $17 million renovation will prioritize:



Established public meeting spaces for civic engagement

Improved energy efficiency and interior upgrades to reduce long-term operational costs

A welcoming public lobby with information access

A clearly defined and accessible main entrance

Interior design aligned with the State of Louisiana’s space planning standards

Collaborative, flexible workspaces

This renovation effort comes as part of a broader national trend : cities such as Clearwater, FL and Alexandria, VA , are currently advancing major City Hall renovation or replacement plans, with capital investments ranging from $30 million to more than $200 million. It also complements other major building upgrades, including the $120 million Lafayette High School reconstruction and the Parish’s $25 million renovation of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse—investments that reflect our community’s commitment to renewing long-standing, heavily used public assets.

By moving forward with this project, alongside new city complexes in Broussard and Youngsville, Lafayette joins a growing number of communities making long-overdue investments in civic infrastructure to better serve and engage the public.

Importantly, the renovation addresses the cost of inaction. Decades of deferred maintenance and inefficient infrastructure have led to rising operational costs. The plan proposes long-term savings by improving spatial efficiency and reducing utility burdens.

City Hall is more than an office building—it is where public service happens. It’s where residents seek service information, attend meetings, and engage with their government. As Lafayette continues investing in drainage, public safety, parks, and roads, ensuring City Hall is up to par is both logical and necessary.

Public Input to Come

Community members will have the opportunity to learn more and provide input during upcoming public meetings. Dates and details will be announced soon, following the FY2025-2026 budget hearings.

The proposed project schedule notes the following milestones:

Fall/Winter 2025: Design development continues

Summer 2026: Construction bidding opens

Fall 2026: Construction begins

Here are some renderings they sent with the release: