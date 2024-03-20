Watch Now
Councils vote to expedite I-49 Lafayette Connector

Posted at 7:11 PM, Mar 19, 2024
The Lafayette City-Parish Council voted Tuesday night to approve an ordinance endorsing the I-49 Lafayette Connector.

Both city and parish councils voted in favor of expediting the project.

According to Mayor Blanco-Boluet, the project is supported by legislators who, in a joint resolution, are urging the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to speed up the progress.

The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a future 5.5-mile section of highway that will extend I-49 from I-10 to the Lafayette Regional Airport. The connector is expected to be partially elevated.

For more information, visit the Project Overview.

