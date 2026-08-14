Citizen input sought on LCG budget

Public input is being sought on the proposed 2026-27 budgets for the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

"Citizens are reminded of the opportunity to provide public input on Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) proposed FY 2026-2027 budget during a Special Joint meeting of the Lafayette City Council and the Lafayette Parish Council scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 5:15 p.m., or immediately following the conclusion of the 4:30 p.m. regular meeting of the Lafayette Parish Council, whichever occurs later," a release from the councils' office states.

Here are more details from the office:

This reminder is being provided to ensure that citizens have clear and accurate information regarding the purpose and scope of the meetings scheduled for August 18th.

The 5:15 p.m. meeting is an official Special Joint meeting of the Lafayette City Council and the Lafayette Parish Council. It is not a general informational or town hall meeting concerning future development or long-range planning. As reflected on the officially published agenda, the meeting will include consideration of Joint Council legislative matters, including ordinances scheduled for final adoption and introduction, as well as the Public Hearing for Citizen Input on the FY 26/27 Budget and specific discussion item(s).

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing to offer comments regarding the proposed budget. Members of the public may also provide comments in accordance with applicable procedures on other matters appearing on the published meeting agenda.

As with all official meetings of the Councils, consideration, discussion, and public comment will be limited to matters included on the published agenda, unless otherwise noted. Citizens interested in attending the August 18th meetings are, therefore, encouraged to review the respective agendas in advance so that they are familiar with the matters scheduled for consideration.

The complete schedule of Council meetings on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, is as follows:



4:30 p.m. – Regular Meeting of the Lafayette Parish Council

5:15 p.m. – Special Joint Meeting of the Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council, or immediately following the Parish Council meeting, whichever occurs later

5:30 p.m. – Regular Meeting of the Lafayette City Council, or immediately following the Special Joint Council Meeting, as applicable

The agendas for all three (3) meetings are being provided with this release for the public's reference.

The Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council welcome citizen participation in the governmental process and encourage members of the public seeking information about Council meetings to consult the officially published meeting agendas, which establish the matters to be considered by the Councils.

These meetings will be held in the Ted A. Ardoin City-Parish Council Auditorium at 705 West University Avenue in Lafayette.

Here's the link to all the budgets and explanations: https://www.lafayettela.gov/your-government/finance-management/budget/