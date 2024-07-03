Chorale Acadienne is singing in France

Chorale Acadienne is representing Lafayette by singing in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of France.

On Wednesday, they sang at Brittany American Cemetery; tomorrow on July 4 they will be performing at Normandy American Cemetery.

"We sang to a very small group of people who just happened to be there. Outside of this chapel are rows upon rows of white crosses under which are buried those American soldiers who lost their lives in the effort to liberate France," a social media post states. "This place is special to our conductor Rusty Roden whose great uncle Walter Gafford is buried here. The third piece we sang was composed by Rusty in dedication of Pfc Walter R Gafford: "Names etched in Stone." Rusty also arranged the version of You Are My Sunshine. After our performance we had a Wreath Laying Ceremony dedicated from Chorale Acadienne. This was a very special and moving day."

Here's their performance. If you have trouble seeing the video, click here.