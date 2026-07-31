Chlorine leak contained, no injuries reported

Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat Team responded to a chlorine leak at LUS Water Treatment Plant Friday morning.

The plant is located in the 200 block of Commission Blvd. Employees at the plant were alerted of the chlorine leak from an alarm activation. LUS workers immediately enacted their safety protocol and called 911. All employees evacuated the area awaiting first responders’ arrival.

"Lafayette Haz-Mat Team and additional firefighters arrived on scene to assess the hazard. Employees informed our crews a chlorine alarm activated in an enclosed room on the premise. Haz-Mat crews outfitted with proper gear assessed the leak. It was determined that a valve likely malfunction causing the chlorine leak. Our Haz-Mat technicians were able to seal off the leaking valve and render the area safe. The leak was small and contained to that room," a release states.

No injuries were reported.

"The incident was mitigated without any issues, in large part, due to LUS Employees effectively following their procedures and protocols. The positive outcome of this incident is a result of joint trainings that Lafayette Fire Department has with LUS and other LCG Departments," a release states.