Children’s Museum of Acadiana announces return of Insect Day on May 9

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana's Insect Day returns Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, transforming the museum into an immersive world of insects, arthropods, reptiles, and hands-on discovery for guests of all ages.

Presented by Schoolhouse Safari at Safari Station, this one-day event invites families, educators, nature lovers, and curious minds to experience one of the region’s most unique educational celebrations.

Guests can explore:

• Over 100 live insects and arthropods

• Up-close creature encounters

• Interactive science and nature experiences throughout the museum

• Special presenters and educational exhibits

• Full access to all museum exhibits during their visit

With something around every corner, Insect Day combines hands-on learning, wonder, and just the right amount of adventure.

“Some of the most powerful learning happens when a child gets close enough to ask questions, overcome fear, and discover something completely new,” said Lore Linton. “Insect Day has become one of those unforgettable experiences where children and, honestly, adults too, leave seeing the natural world a little differently.”

Tickets are $12 per person, and all ages are welcome. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online to skip the line and guarantee admission.