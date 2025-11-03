Children's Museum mural artist announced

The Downtown Development Authority, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, and Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) announced that Lafayette native Dirk Guidry has been selected to design and paint a new 5,000-square-foot mural on the southwest-facing wall of the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, overlooking Parc Sans Souci.

The announcement was made Sunday evening during "Fête & Feast", Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s annual benefit. The mural will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by early 2026, coinciding with the beginning of the Children’s Museum’s 30th anniversary year.

The large-scale public artwork will serve as a vibrant new landmark for Lafayette - adjacent to Parc Sans Souci, the children’s playground, and the site of the future Hotel Lafayette.

Guidry stated: "I am thrilled for this opportunity and truly honored to have been selected among such talented artists. This project will have a significant impact on our community, and we are excited to bring this vision to life."

Guidry was selected from a statewide pool of 32 applicants who responded to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued by the Acadiana Center for the Arts in June. Three artists were commissioned to develop site-specific designs: Milagros Collective (New Orleans), KaDavian Baylor (Alexandria), and Dirk Guidry (Lafayette).

Each finalist received a design fee to create their proposal, and after careful consideration, the selection committee, appointed by the Lafayette Public Art Network, determined that Guidry’s concept best captured the childlike wonder and cultural richness of Acadiana.

The mural project was funded through the Lafayette Public Art Network with additional support from Downtown Lafayette, SOLA Giving Day, Doug Ashy, and Trinity Rental Services.

