Children’s Museum Hosts “Meet the Mayor” Event to Spark Civic Curiosity in Kids

Lafayette, LA - The Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) is proud to welcome MayorPresident Monique Blanco-Boulet to its Little Leaders “Meet the Mayor” event, a playful and purposeful civic experience designed just for kids. Taking place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the museum will open early at 9:30 AM with the featured program running from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

This unique program invites children to step into leadership roles, take a "Little Leader's Oath", and engage in a mock city council meeting alongside the mayor - president. From casting votes on future museum exhibits to learning how local decisions are made, the event will help children see themselves as active members of their community.

“Children are more capable than we often realize,” said Lore Linton, Executive Director of the CMA. “By involving them in civic dialogue at an early age, we’re helping them develop a sense of place, voice, and belonging. This event is about planting the seeds of leadership and participation.”

The program includes:

• A welcome speech with the mayor-president

• A mock city council session where kids vote on new exhibit ideas

• An official Little Leaders City Council Oath ceremony

• Time for Q&A and photos with the mayor - president

“We want kids to know their ideas matter,” said Rachael Gary, Program Manager at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. “This event gives them a voice in a way that’s fun, age-appropriate, and meaningful. When children get to speak up and feel heard, even in a pretend city council, they begin to understand they can help shape the future of their own community.”

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana has long focused on hands-on education through play. This new civic-themed initiative reflects the museum’s ongoing commitment to empowering children to learn about the world around them, including how their cities work.

This event is free with regular admission costs. For more information, visit CMALAF.org.