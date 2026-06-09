Children's Museum celebrates 30 years with free community birthday party

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Children's Museum of Acadiana (CMA) is inviting the community to celebrate a major milestone as the museum marks 30 years of inspiring curiosity, creativity, and hands-on learning with a free birthday celebration on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Families are invited to enjoy a full day of play, exploration, and birthday fun as CMA reflects on three decades of serving children and families across Acadiana. Complimentary birthday cake and cupcakes will be served beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Since opening its doors in 1996, the Children's Museum of Acadiana has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, providing engaging exhibits and educational experiences designed to help children learn through play, according to a spokesperson for the CMA.

"Thirty years is an incredible milestone, and we're excited to celebrate with the families, members, volunteers, supporters, and community partners who have helped make CMA what it is today," said Lore Linton, Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Acadiana. "This birthday party is our way of saying thank you while looking ahead to the next generation of learners, dreamers, and explorers."

As part of the celebration, CMA will also host a community donation drive benefiting The Hub Lafayette. Guests are encouraged to bring items to support individuals and families in need, including:

• Canned proteins

• Protein bars

• Peanut butter

• Cereal

• Cheese or peanut butter crackers

• Travel-sized toiletries

• Alcohol-free mouthwash

• New socks

• HE laundry detergent

• Adult pull-ups

• Tampons and pads

• New boxer briefs or hipsters

Admission to the museum will be free for all guests throughout the day.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, located at 201 E. Congress Street in downtown Lafayette.