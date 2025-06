A child was transported to the hospital Monday morning.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say a medical call went out in the area of Fieldspan and Ridge roads, with a report of an unresponsive child.

The child has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The child is described as a toddler.

Some tipsters told us the child had been left in a hot car, but deputies say that rumor isn't true.

We'll update this story as soon as we have more information.