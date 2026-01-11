Child killed in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Lafayette Police Department, a 4-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Lafayette Saturday evening.

LPD responded to the 100 block of Lena Street for reports of a child shot inside a home around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the 4-year-old boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

KATC will update with more details as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing 232-TIPS (8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.