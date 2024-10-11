Charter school approved for Broussard

A new charter school has been approved for Broussard.

According to a release from the city, the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this week granted approval to the Lafayette Charter Foundation, Inc. (LCF), a Louisiana non-profit corporation, to establish Broussard Charter Academy, a Type 2 charter school, in the city.

"As our great city continues to grow, Broussard Charter Academy will provide additional school facilities, classrooms, teachers, education programs, and activities for our expanding school-aged population," said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. "I would like to thank the BESE board members for authorizing this plan. This new charter school will be an important part of the future of Broussard."

Lafayette Charter Foundation President Dr. Mary Louella Riggs-Cook said “I am very excited to participate in establishing a state-of-the-art charter school for the Broussard community. This charter school will offer families a high-quality, innovative educational option tailored to meet local needs, helping our students thrive academically and compete on a global level.”

Broussard Charter Academy will be established and managed by Charter Schools USA, the release states. The school will serve approximately 900 students once fully enrolled, from kindergarten through eighth grade.

It's the same company that owns the Renaissance academies in Lafayette and Youngsville.

Bourque spoke at the BESE board meeting in Baton Rouge on October 8 in favor of the new charter school plan and encouraged board members to approve the LCF application; The Broussard City Council passed a resolution at the October 7 meeting in support of the school.

