Charlie Kirk remembered during vigil on UL campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — Friday evening, a vigil was held on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's campus for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was killed during a rally at Utah Valley University.

Students and neighbors gathered at The Patio outside the UL Student Union to remember Kirk and speak out against political violence. Louis Cohn, president of the university's chapter of Turning Point, spoke to how he believes this incident reflects on the state of the nation.

"It's a bad sign of what is happening, how political violence is being normalized in our society, and the death of a patriot, of a martyr for Christ, a martyr for the truth," Cohn said. "It's just an all-around tragedy."