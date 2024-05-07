Charges upgraded in fatal Mills Street crash

Charges have been upgraded against a Lafayette man accused of causing a fatal crash that happened last month on Mills Street.

Joshua Alesi now has been booked with vehicular homicide, first-degree negligent injury and driving while intoxicated.

Alesi, 33, was initially booked with Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring and Careless Operation stemming from a multi-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Mills Street.

A 62-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Other drivers and passengers in the involved vehicles were also injured.

At that time, the investigation was continuing with toxicology results pending.