Changes made to Cajun Heartland State Fair stage due to weather

The Cajun Heartland State Fair has announced that in anticipation of unfavorable scattered weather moving through Acadiana this weekend, all Coca-Cola Grandstand performances will be relocated to the Convention Center Exhibit Hall to avoid interruption.

Admission into all performances is included with your fair admission ticket; however, fans should be aware that capacity limits will be in place. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and Convention Center doors will open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first performance.

The first 4,000 fans at the Convention Center will be wrist banded and have access to the concerts. No admission refunds will be provided if denied entry into the concert; please plan your arrival accordingly or enjoy the rest of the fairgrounds and family attractions.

A limited number of VIP tickets are still available for June 1 and June 2 and are the only guaranteed entry tickets for this weekend’s concerts. Fans can purchase VIP tickets online or directly at the CAJUNDOME Box Office. Fans can also avoid the night of show admission line by purchasing in advance.

Here's the release with all the details: