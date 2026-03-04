Celtic Bayou Festival returns to downtown Lafayette March 13-14, 2026, for a weekend full of authentic Irish merriment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Celtic Bayou Festival, presented by Louisiana Celtic Connection, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will bring a vibrant celebration of Celtic heritage and culture to Parc Putnam and Chez La Fete House with authentic food, drink and live music. This annual event immerses attendees in the rich traditions of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Brittany, featuring live music, dance, history, language, and art.

The Celtic Bayou Festival is designed for all ages, offering a weekend filled with entertainment, education, and fun.

“We are proud to host the most authentic Celtic celebration in the South, and to include all ages in the fun.” said event founder/organizer, Sheila Davoren. “Our festival’s activities range from traditional music and dancing to an Irish whiskey tasting. Facepainting in the kids’ tent to a cook-off featuring Guinness as a mandatory ingredient! We’ve got something for everyone.”

The full weekend experience includes a pub crawl on Friday, March 13th, that meanders throughout downtown, ending with live music at Chez La Fete. Then Saturday’s Celtic Bayou Festival kicks off at noon on March 14th, boasting a full schedule of Celtic cultural fun.

Saturday, March 14th – A Full Day of Festivities Beginning at Noon

• Live performances by local and Irish musicians across two stages

• Children’s activities: Irish crafts, face painting, shamrock bingo, Irish storytelling and more…

• Cultural events like Irish language classes for beginners and Irish dance workshops

• A Festival Pub featuring pub songs, Irish whiskey tasting, an Irish coffee bar, and the festival’s signature punch, which all help support the festival.



A huge highlight, the Irish choir who performed in the Oscar-winning movie, SINNERS, will be on hand to sing songs from the movie, including the famous "Rocky Road to Dublin"!



Culinary Highlights – Guinness Cook-Off & Bailey’s Bake-Off

Food lovers will not want to miss the Guinness Cook-Off, where teams will compete to create the best savory dish featuring Guinness beer. For those with a sweet tooth, join the Bailey’s Bake-Off, where homemade desserts featuring Bailey’s Irish Cream. Join the cook-offs or be a taster. There will also be delicious Irish food for sale on site, such as Shepherd's Pie, Pub-style Fish & Chips, Blarney Burger, Gaelic poutine, and more.

Ticket Information (all pre-sale prices with at-the-door fees increase)

• Saturday admission: $20.00

• Children (ages 7-12): $5.00 (Kids 6 & under are free)

• Weekend Pass (Friday & Saturday): $35.00

• Friday Pub Crawl: $20.00, first 50 receive a FREE festival t-shirt!

Note: This is a cashless festival only accepting credit cards and TAP

More information about the events can be found at www.celticbayoufestival.com [celticbayoufestival.com]

About The Organization

Louisiana Celtic Connections, INC is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating all aspects of Irish, Irish American, and Celtic cultures while fostering an appreciation of this rich heritage in current and future generations.