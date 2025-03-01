Celebrating Black history in higher education at Baranco Elementary

LAFAYETTE, La. — On the last day of Black History Month, the Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School held their Black History Month celebration.

The theme this year was 'HBCUs: Intelligence Plus Character, Our Education Roots Are Historical,' highlighting the impact of historically Black colleges and universities.

"I think it's important that we continue to share the history because that plants a seed in the kids so that they can know that when they grow up that everything is open to them—that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to," said Swandelyn Gardner, the third through fifth grade counselor at the school. "They will get to see a highlight of just how creative and intellectual our students are here at Baranco. I think this school is just a hidden gem from the community."

During the ceremony, students put on a performance, depicting Black historians, scholars, leaders and change-makers who have made history in the world of education.