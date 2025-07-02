Celebrate the Fourth without setting yourself on fire

As family and friends gather for barbecues, picnics and parties this holiday weekend, it’s important to properly dispose of trash to prevent dangerous situations.

This festive season brings with it a rise in flammable materials being improperly disposed of curbside, potentially leading to fire hazards in our community, a release from WM, formerly known as Waste Management, states.

“This time of year, hot barbecue coals, ashes and other flammable items such as paint, pool chemicals, lighter fluid, propane tanks, lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, and fireworks are the most common causes of fires in garbage or recycling trucks,” said Mark Noel, WM Director – Environmental, Health and Safety. “When discarded incorrectly, these flammable materials put our workers, first responders and our entire community at risk.”

As you prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, WM offers these safety tips for proper disposal of flammable household waste:



Hot coals or ashes should never be placed in a trash container. Cool the coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water then seal the container with a tight lid before placing in your trash can. Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers for disposal.

Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers. This includes lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides and oil rags. Your parish or city website can help you locate Household Hazardous Waste drop off locations in your area.

Collect your used lithium ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.

Make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks debris. The National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends soaking used fireworks in water and letting them sit for 15 minutes before disposal. Dispose of all other debris including used matches, wrappers, etc. in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue.

"This Independence Day, we can not only stay safe but also be environmentally conscious. Every year, Americans toss out enough paper plates, plastic cups and disposable utensils to circle the equator 300 times. Reusable dishware is best, as it reduces waste going to landfills. If reusable options are not feasible, always try to buy environmentally friendly tableware instead. Products made from renewable, plant-based materials like sugar cane and bamboo will biodegrade in compost piles and landfills and are available at plenty of major retailers.

With just a little extra effort, we can all have a safe, sustainable and festive Fourth of July," the release states.

Here are the tips from the Lafayette Fire Department:

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, Lafayette Fire Department wants to ensure everyone celebrates safely and responsibly. Below are some important safety tips to keep in mind, especially when it comes to fireworks.

Fireworks Safety:

· Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

· Never allow children to light fireworks.

· Never operate fireworks while impaired.

· Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

· Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.

· Always read and follow the label directions carefully.

· Adults should always supervise fireworks activity.

· Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface before ignition.

· Never light fireworks in your hand.

· Quickly light one firework at a time, and move away quickly after lighting.

· Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.

· Keep fireworks away from small children.

· Do not alter or make your fireworks.

· Fireworks that have been ignited and fail to immediately explode or discharge can cause injury, as they may still be active.

· If viewing a fireworks display, never pick up fireworks that may be left over.

"We encourage citizens to attend a public firework display like Lafayette Stars & Stripes presented by LUS and LFT Fiber, Downtown Lafayette, Friday, July 4th starting at 5:00 p.m.," the release states.

The Lafayette Fire Department reminds citizens that it is illegal to possess, use, handle, sell or ignite fireworks within city limits of Lafayette. Fireworks may be set off only in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish from June 25 through July 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and until 1:00 a.m. on July 5. Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to possess, handle or purchase fireworks.