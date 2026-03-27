Celebrate Indian culture at Holi Fest this weekend

In Lafayette Parish, the Acadiana Indian Association is hosting its 14th annual Holi Festival this weekend.

Known as the festival of colors, Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, unity, and the triumph of good over evil.

The event brings together families from across Acadiana to experience Indian culture through vibrant color celebrations, music, food, and community activities.

"So, basically, you just wear white shirts and when you have a group of people together, you just splash colors on each other, and you'll have a lot of music, you'll be dancing around, you'll be eating a lot of good food, you know, it's all about celebration, basically."

The Acadiana indian Association is all about sharing Indian culture, bringing people together, and building understanding across the Acadiana region.

The 14th annual Holi festival of colors is happening Saturday, March 28th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Girard Park.