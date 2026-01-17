Catholic priest arrested in Acadia Parish following sheriff's investigation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Diocese of Lafayette announced Friday that Father Korey Lavergne, pastor of Saint Edward Church in Richard, was arrested earlier today following an investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The diocese said it received information about possible misconduct by the cleric through the sheriff's office, which conducted the investigation leading to Lavergne's arrest.

"The Diocese will continue to assist law enforcement and requests prayers for all who are involved," the diocese stated.

No additional details about the nature of the alleged misconduct or specific charges have been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.