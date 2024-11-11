Catholic Charities to open upgraded center for homeless vets

On Veteran's Day, Catholic Charities of Acadiana has announced a project dedicated to supporting veterans experiencing homelessness on their path to stability.

This 7,500-square-foot facility will soon provide 16 single-occupancy rooms with en suite bathrooms and workspaces designed to meet VA standards for privacy and dignity in non-congregate transitional housing.

Since its founding in 2007, St. Michael Center for Veterans has offered transitional housing and essential services to over 434 veterans experiencing homelessness.

In collaboration with the VA Medical Center in Alexandria, LA, the program connects veterans with comprehensive support, including healthcare coordination, benefit enrollment, and employment assistance. Each veteran meets regularly with a dedicated case manager, who provides tailored support to ensure their experience of homelessness is rare, brief, and nonrecurring.

The upgraded facility will include a welcoming lobby, laundry room, and case manager offices, all designed with trauma-informed care in mind to meet veterans’ physical and emotional needs and foster a stable, healing environment as they work toward self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is inviting community members to invest in the transformation of the St. Michael Center for Veterans, creating a secure, healing environment for veterans experiencing homelessness.

"This initiative aims to provide dignity, stability, and a fresh start for those who have served our nation," a release states. "Through your support, we can offer a space that fosters recovery, resilience, and a brighter future for our veterans."

Here's a picture of the building and the floor plans: