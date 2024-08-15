Catholic Charities plans disaster training

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is planning a disaster volunteer training day.

The training is set for Saturday, August 31 at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Kaliste Saloom.

The training is open to all individuals interested. No prior experience is necessary; just a willingness to learn and help others.

This training emphasizes our responsibility and opportunity to serve those most impacted by disaster. Participants will gain crucial skills needed for effective disaster response, including:



Conducting disaster assessments

Mucking and gutting homes affected by flooding

Applying tarps to protect structures from further damage

Safe chainsaw operation for debris removal

Participants are asked to register in advance by clicking here [mgcp03.engage.squarespace-mail.com]. For more information, please contact Sarah Baquet at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or call (337) 235-4972 x1222

Here's the schedule for the training:

7:30 am Mass @ St. Pius X Catholic Church - 600 E. Kaliste Saloom Road

8:00 am Breakfast + Morning Disaster Training at St. Pius X Parish Life Center