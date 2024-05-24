Catholic Charities opens cooling stations

In response to the excessive heat advisory, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will operate a cooling station for those experiencing homelessness at St. Joseph Diner, located at 613 W. Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Starting Saturday and operating with extended hours through Monday, St. Joseph Diner will remain open to those seeking relief from the heat until 5 p.m. daily.

The public is invited to help by donating cases of bottled water and individually sealed snacks.

Donations can be received Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Disaster Response Warehouse, 403 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Scott, LA 70507.

Tips for Staying Safe in Extreme Heat:

