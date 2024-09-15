Catholic Charities of Acadiana Responds to Hurricane Francine Survivors

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Catholic Charities of Acadiana is working with statewide Catholic Charities and local disaster response teams from the Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) in response to Hurricane Francine.

Ben Broussard of Catholic Charities of Acadiana said their goal is to provide disaster relief to residents in need.

"There's a lot of medically vulnerable folks down there, folks who are power dependent. Sometimes it takes a minute to figure out,” Broussard said.

Broussard added that Catholic Charities of Acadiana has already received request for assistance from over 60 families and expects the demand for help to increase.

Hurricane Francine left hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents without power and with significant flood damage. Acknowledging the peak of hurricane season, Broussard said many residents are concerned.

“This is a storm-weary land. It was only three years ago that we were hit by a hurricane. A lot of people are just coming to grips with the fact that they’ve been hit again,” Broussard said.

On Friday, the organization distributed disaster relief supplies to residents in need in St. Mary Parish.

Meanwhile, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is calling for volunteers to assist with damage assessments, roof tarping, cleanup efforts, and in-kind donations.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit Catholic Charities of Acadiana's website at www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.

