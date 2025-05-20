Catholic Charities of Acadiana Launches "Summer Diner Takeover"

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is calling on local businesses to make a meaningful impact this summer by participating in its Summer Diner Takeover initiative at St. Joseph Diner.

The campaign, launching June 2nd, invites companies and organizations to reserve full volunteer shifts as a team to help fill a seasonal gap in volunteer support.

“Since 1983, St. Joseph Diner has relied on dedicated volunteers to help feed those experiencing hunger,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Summer is one of the hardest times to keep volunteer shifts filled due to vacations and changing schedules. The Summer Diner Takeover is a chance for businesses, civic groups, and families to give back as a team, build camaraderie, and serve their neighbors in need.”

Businesses can sign up to "take over" a shift by volunteering as a group during one of the Diner’s several daily shifts:

Breakfast: 6:30 AM – 8:00 AM (8 volunteers needed)

Morning Gap Coverage: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (5 volunteers needed)

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (10 volunteers needed)

Afternoon Gap Coverage: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM (6 volunteers needed)

Dinner: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM (4 volunteers needed)

Under the guidance of experienced diner staff, volunteers help extend hospitality, serve meals efficiently, and maintain a space that is welcoming, clean, and sanitary. Volunteer tasks include preparing and serving meal trays, washing dishes, sanitizing surfaces, and other duties as assigned.

Businesses, civic groups, or families interested in reserving a shift can sign up here or by contacting Sarah Baquet at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or (337) 235-4972 x1222.

According to a release, Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates twelve programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty, and situational crisis in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.