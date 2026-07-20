Catholic Charities of Acadiana CEO Meets Pope Leo XIV

Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, was among Catholic Charities USA Board Members and leadership who met with Pope Leo XIV during a private audience at the Vatican in May.

A release from CCA states that the visit took place as part of Boudreaux’s role on the Catholic Charities USA Board of Directors.

During the audience, Pope Leo XIV offered words of encouragement and gratitude, recognizing the critical role Catholic Charities agencies across the United States play in serving those most in need, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. He emphasized that this work reflects Jesus Christ’s call to love our neighbor is an integral part of authentic Christian living.

“You seek to find solutions to inhumane situations, alleviate the suffering of individuals and families, and relieve the burden of those weighed down by hardship and strife,” said Pope Leo XIV. “The practical assistance you offer allows those you serve to experience God’s love.”

“It was a profound and grace filled experience to meet our Holy Father. His words of support and encouragement for the mission of Catholic Charities were deeply meaningful and will remain with me. I return to Catholic Charities of Acadiana with a renewed spiritual commitment to continue carrying out our part of the Universal Church’s mission of mercy and upholding the dignity of human life, caring for the poor, welcome the stranger and work for the common good," Boudreaux said.

The release states that the Holy Father entrusted the work of Catholic Charities to the intercession of Mary Immaculate, patroness of the United States. In closing, Pope Leo XIV imparted his Apostolic Blessing, which extended to all the staff, volunteers, and clients associated with Catholic Charities USA, as a pledge of peace and joy in the risen Lord.

Here's the full address of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to the members of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities USA:

Catholic Charities of Acadiana has served as an organizer of charity for more than 50 years. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable, through programs addressing hunger, homelessness, poverty, disaster recovery, and other critical community needs.

