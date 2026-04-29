Cassidy honors Martha Odom, Mall of Louisiana shooting victims on the Senate floor

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) on Wednesday delivered a speech on the U.S. Senate floor honoring Martha Odom, a Louisiana high school senior who was tragically killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana on April 23. Cassidy mourned the loss of Odom, offered condolences to her family, friends, and classmates, and wished the others injured in the shooting a full recovery.
“We can say that all in my state, in my country, are deeply and profoundly sorry, and that all of Louisiana grieves with Martha’s family,” said Dr. Cassidy.
“I ask that this body and all who hear join in a quiet moment for the life of Martha Odom, for everyone who loved her, loves her still, and will always love her,” continued Dr. Cassidy.
Mr. President,
I am the elected representative of Louisiana, and sometimes I speak on behalf of the whole state.
Now is one of those times.
How everyone in our state felt grief at the mass shooting in Shreveport, now we feel grief at the mass shooting in Baton Rouge.
And our state as a whole feels this grief—everyone in the state.
We all grieve.
My friend Collis Temple called me. He spoke to me about the grief he felt.
That compelled me to speak to this as well.
Every family can imagine no longer having their child or their sibling.
We all grieve.
Every classmate can picture walking into school and seeing an empty chair where their classmate once sat.
We all grieve.
Every friend can imagine going on a carefree senior skip day and having something awful happen.
We all grieve.
M. President, what can we say when words fail?
We say that we are sorry—deeply and profoundly sorry. And that all of Louisiana grieves with Martha’s family.
So I ask this body and all who hear this to join me in a quiet moment for the life of Martha Odom, for everyone who loved her, loves her still, will always love her.
I yield the floor.
Cassidy’s remarks as prepared for delivery on the Senate floor