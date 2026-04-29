Cassidy honors Martha Odom, Mall of Louisiana shooting victims on the Senate floor

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) on Wednesday delivered a speech on the U.S. Senate floor honoring Martha Odom, a Louisiana high school senior who was tragically killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana on April 23. Cassidy mourned the loss of Odom, offered condolences to her family, friends, and classmates, and wished the others injured in the shooting a full recovery.

“We can say that all in my state, in my country, are deeply and profoundly sorry, and that all of Louisiana grieves with Martha’s family,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“I ask that this body and all who hear join in a quiet moment for the life of Martha Odom, for everyone who loved her, loves her still, and will always love her,” continued Dr. Cassidy.