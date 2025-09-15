Cassidy announces $11.8M for La. airport improvements from his infrastructure law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $11,762,702.00 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Funding comes through Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program.
“Airports are critical to Louisiana’s economy, commerce, and tourism,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We secured this funding to make our airports safer, more modern, and ready to meet future demands.”
The funding will support safety upgrades, runway and taxiway improvements, and terminal modernization projects at airports in Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Rayville, Reserve, Oakdale, and Baton Rouge.
|Funding Amount
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$6,635,243.00
|Lafayette Airport Commission
|This grant provides federal funding for shifting Taxiway B by 70 feet to bring Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field into conformity with current standards.
|$2,159,000.00
|Lakefront Management Authority (New Orleans)
|This grant provides federal funding for rehabilitation of 2,893 feet of Taxiway B at New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
|$1,031,325.00
|Shreveport Airport Authority
|This grant provides federal funding for reconstruction of existing terminal chillers that have reached the end of their useful lives at Shreveport Regional Airport.
|$585,000.00
|City of Rayville
|This grant provides federal funding for reconstruction of 3,998 feet of Runway 18/36 at John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport.
|$426,000.00
|Port of South Louisiana
|This grant provides federal funding for construction of an 8,400 square foot sponsor-owned hangar at the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport.
|$387,577.00
|Shreveport Airport Authority
|This grant provides federal funding for design of 8,882 square feet of terminal reconstruction, including the Federal Inspection Station, at Shreveport Regional Airport.
|$339,153.00
|Shreveport Airport Authority
|This grant provides federal funding for terminal expansion by 20,000 square feet at Shreveport Regional Airport, including new gates, passenger facilities, and relocation of the ATCT.
|$126,000.00
|Parish of Allen (Oakdale)
|This grant provides federal funding for design of multiple upgrades at Oakdale Airport, including resealing Runway 18/36, Taxiway A, and the Terminal Apron, along with updating the Exhibit A Property Inventory Map.
|$72,404.00
|Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
|This grant provides federal funding for reconstruction of 300 square yards of threshold light bar pavement at Runway 22R at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.