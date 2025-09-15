Cassidy announces $11.8M for La. airport improvements from his infrastructure law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $11,762,702.00 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Funding comes through Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program.

“Airports are critical to Louisiana’s economy, commerce, and tourism,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We secured this funding to make our airports safer, more modern, and ready to meet future demands.”

The funding will support safety upgrades, runway and taxiway improvements, and terminal modernization projects at airports in Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Rayville, Reserve, Oakdale, and Baton Rouge.