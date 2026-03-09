Carmel sidewalks under construction

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has begun construction on sidewalk improvements along Carmel Drive.

A release states that this marks "the first visible phase of work along the corridor and advancing efforts to create a safer, more connected route for pedestrians."

This project includes the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides of Carmel Drive from Teurlings Drive to the bridge near Louisiana Highway 94. Spanning approximately 0.45 miles, the work will also include crosswalk enhancements designed to improve pedestrian safety along the corridor. The construction area is located just east of the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Carmel Drive, the release states.

Construction began in January 2026 and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

“This is about closing gaps,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “For too long, parts of this corridor have lacked safe, continuous pedestrian access. We are moving closer to a fully connected Carmel Drive — one that better serves the families, students, and neighbors who rely on it every day.”

The current construction represents one segment of a broader multi-phase effort to expand sidewalks along Carmel Drive. Additional phases are planned to extend sidewalks from Louisiana Avenue to Teurlings Drive and from the end of the current segment to Louisiana Highway 353 (Lake Martin Road), further improving connectivity along the corridor.

The total cost of this construction segment is $736,500, funded through a combination of federal and local dollars. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding supported portions of the project design, while city funds are supporting construction and related expenses.

The project was designed by ECM Consultants, Inc., and construction is being performed by Triumph Construction, LLC.

Residents can track this and other major infrastructure projects through LCG’s interactive Capital Improvements Map at lafayettela.gov/constructionmap [lcg.maps.arcgis.com], which currently highlights 30 active projects representing over $173 million in construction investment across Lafayette Parish.

"LCG appreciates the public’s patience during construction and encourages motorists and pedestrians to use caution while work is underway," the release states.