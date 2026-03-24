Caretaker arrested, accused of identity theft of charge

Elderly Services detectives have arrested a Church Point woman they say stole the identity of an older person she was supposed to be caring for.

Paris Chavis, 39, of Church Point, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Exploitation of Elderly Persons or Persons with Infirmities and 19 counts of Identity Theft.

Chavis’ arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Elderly Services Detectives. During the investigation, detectives learned that Chavis, who was employed as the victim’s caretaker, used the victim’s bank card to make 19 purchases through an inmate communications service at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This investigation remains ongoing, deputies say.