Carencro's Kade Sonnier at NFR in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – When Kade Sonnier speaks, it’s deliberate and well-intentioned. He’s mindful of his thoughts, which come from his actions.

Now competing at his second National Finals Rodeo in three years, he has set a high standard for himself. His goal isn’t to place high; it’s to win the whole thing. It’s the approach he takes to every rodeo throughout the season, and it’s one he fancies at ProRodeo’s grand finale.

He came close. Sonnier rode the Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics bronc Shoutin’ Shoes for 86.75 points to finish second in Sunday’s fourth round of bareback riding, collecting $28,980. It was a nice rebound after a not-so-nice performance during Saturday’s match-up with Dakota Rodeo’s Wild N Out, which is one of the hardest-to-ride horses in the field.

“I don’t show up to win second,” said Sonnier, 26, of Carencro, Louisiana. “It sounds cocky, but it’s not. If you’re going to do this, if you’re going to partake in this sport of rodeo much less than even bareback riding, you’ve got to have that mindset. It’s do or die out there. I didn’t show up in Las Vegas to be the No. 3 guy in the world again. The last time I left here (in 2023), I was third in the world.

“To be honest, I don’t want to be second in the world either. I showed up here to win a gold buckle, and that’s how I’ll nod my head.”

That mindset led to a hiccup in Round 3. Sonnier spurred over the horse’s neck, which will often result in a deduction in points. Against an eliminator like Wild N Out, it could result in devastation.

“I cost myself a chance,” he said. “I thought I had the best horse, probably one of the hardest horses in the pen. I was trying to do too much and trying to make things happen that maybe wasn’t going to happen. About the fourth or fifth jump, I set my right foot over. Tim O’Connell and Jess Pope both told me I’d done something only a handful of guys could do, and that saved my life.

“I kept spurring because anybody else that would have spurred over that big sonofa***** would have hit the ground.”

It was frustrating, because Sonnier prides himself on being able to ride the baddest broncs in the business, but that’s part of rodeo.

“I also lost sight of the fact that I have to control what I can control, stay within myself and do what I do great,” he said. “I have to do what got me here, stay within Kade Sonnier.”

He returned to form Sunday. Only Oklahoman Wacey Shalla was better, and that was by just a half point. Sonnier put together a solid spur ride, spurring Shoutin’ Shoes’ rapid-fire bucking motion through the eight-second performance. He made a mindset change just about the time the chute gate opened to begin the ride.

“I’ve been super optimistic about my horses,” Sonnier said about being matched via the random draw. “Today, though I was just beat down. It was hard to be optimistic. I didn’t know I was going to have all that great of a chance to win the round. Then about that second jump when she hit and my feet came, I built my ride.”

The race was on, and the results showed what a little bit of confidence can do for a competitor. Sonnier has earned $44,105 at this year’s NFR so far and pushed his season earnings to $215,612. He’s seventh in the world standings with six nights remaining on the ProRodeo season.

“We’re fortunate to make a great living and win a lot of money out here, but it’s not about the money; it’s not about the glory,” Sonnier said. “It’s just about having fun riding bucking horses.

“I was taking it too seriously. This is a business, and business is business, but at the end of the day, you only get to do this so many times. I know what it’s like to not be competing here, and I don’t want to ever happen again. I’m just trying to soak up all of it.”