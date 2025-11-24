Carencro under boil water advisory

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Carencro Water System has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all customers.

Until further notice, any water intended for consumption must be boiled for at least one full minute before use. This includes water used for:

• Drinking

• Cooking or food preparation

• Making ice

• Brushing teeth

• Washing produce

• Preparing infant formula

Bathing and showering are safe, but avoid swallowing water.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples have been collected and tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and the water is confirmed safe to drink.

Updates will be provided as soon as test results are available.