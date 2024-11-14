Carencro resident takes his boat for a spin after flash flooding

CARENCRO, KATC - Residents of Carencro woke up Wednesday to a surprising and challenging scene as flash flooding overwhelmed parts of the city, causing widespread disruption and concerns for local safety.

Bonnie Dupis, a resident, described the intensity of the floods. “The house was shaking, we’ve had bad thunderstorms before, but it wasn’t what I expected,” Dupis said. “I noticed that our yard was almost completely underwater, and it progressively got worse from there.”

The rainfall, which measured between four to six inches, caused rapid flooding in some areas. Dupis was taken aback by the severity of the event. “This was a little bit more than normal,” she said, noting that the situation quickly escalated. “It was a little spooky for sure. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to leave today. I didn’t know how long it was going to take to subside, the weather kept changing.”

The flooding made travel difficult as several streets were inundated, leaving cars stalled or struggling to pass through. For some residents, the unusual conditions presented an opportunity. George Bourque, a Carencro resident of more than 20 years, said he took advantage of the flooding to test out his newly acquired boat. “I got the boat about a week ago and it flooded, so I decided to try it out, and it works,” Bourque said, adding that it was the perfect opportunity for a ride.

The mayor of Carencro, who called the event a “near 100-year flood,” said the flash flooding was one of the most severe in recent memory, and officials were still assessing the damage.

City officials are urging any residents who experienced flooding-related damage to contact City Hall at 337-898-8481 to report the issues.

