Carencro police: One trapped after head-on crash on Gloria Switch Road

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Carencro police are on the scene of a major crash that left one person trapped Wednesday on Gloria Switch Road at Avanti Drive.

According to police, a Ford F-150 was traveling west on Gloria Switch Road when it collided head-on with a loaded dump truck traveling east.

Emergency crews are working to free the trapped individual and remove the dump truck, which overturned in the crash.

Gloria Switch Road remains closed in both directions as crews work to upright and tow the truck from the scene. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until further notice.

No word yet on the condition of those involved or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.