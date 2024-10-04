Carencro man sentenced to more than 38 years in prison

A Carencro man was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison on drug and weapons charges.

Oliver J. Martin, 40, was sentenced to 38 years and nine months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and related firearms crimes.

According to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown, the case began back in 2019 when agents with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began an investigation into Martin and his alleged drug trafficking activities in Lafayette Parish.

Agents conducted surveillance of Martin’s residence and on October 5, 2019, executed a search warrant for his residence located on LA Highway 1252 in Carencro. Inside the residence, agents discovered multiple narcotics, which included approximately 320 grams of heroin, 445 grams of methamphetamine, 970 grams of cocaine, 2,925 grams of marijuana, and ecstasy tablets. In addition, agents found an SKS rifle with an obliterated serial number, a Ruger LCP handgun with an obliterated serial number, a Beretta 92 pistol, a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, numerous rounds of ammunition, and over $250,000 in cash, along with a notebook used as a drug ledger, a digital scale and money counter.

Martin was not present at the time that the search warrant was executed. The suspected narcotics were sent to the crime lab for testing and were confirmed to be scheduled narcotics.

On October 9, 2019, agents located Martin at a gas station in Carencro and when officers with the Carencro Police Department attempted to approach Martin’s vehicle, he fled the scene and a chase ensued with Martin driving at high rates of speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Martin lost control of his vehicle and his vehicle overturned. He was subsequently taken into custody and law enforcement agents found a large amount of narcotics in his possession.

At the time of his arrest, Martin had other outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2001.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Carencro Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Craig R. Bordelon and LaDonte A. Murphy.