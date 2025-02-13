Carencro man indicted in November slaying

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a November shooting death.

The grand jury indicted Shawn Anthony Chaisson, 44, on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's accused in the slaying of Ricky Christian, 65, who died following a shooting on C.O. Circle in Lafayette. At the time, police told us there was a dispute that led to gunfire, and when they arrived they found Christian suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

When Chaisson was arrested, he also was booked with several other charges, including careless operation, possession with intent to distribute drugs, posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things, and obstruction of justice/evidence tampering, jail records show.