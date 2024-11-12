Carencro man booked in fatal shooting

Lafayette Police have arrested a Carencro man in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last week.

Rickey Christian, 65, died in the November 8 shooting on C.O. Circle in Lafayette. At the time, Police said there was a dispute that led to gunfire, and when they arrived they found Christian suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Shawn Chaisson, 44, of Carencro and booked him Monday with first-degree murder, records show.

Chaisson also was booked with careless operation, possession with intent to distribute drugs, posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things, and obstruction of justice/evidence tampering, jail records show.