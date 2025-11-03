Carencro man arrested with gun outside football game

A former student was arrested Thursday, accused by police of trying to bring a gun into the Carencro High football game.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says the weapons detection system went off as the 18-year-old was walking into the game. The School Resource Officer who used a wand to determine what set the system off saw he was holding a gun under his arm, Anderson said.

The young man also allegedly had a full magazine in his shoe, the chief said.

"I have to credit that School Resource Officer," Anderson said. "He was on top of his game."

Records at the jail show that Antonio Prejean, 18, was booked with aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, carrying a firearm on school property at a school-sponsored function.

As of Monday, he remained in LPCC with no bond yet set for his release. The assault, criminal damage and illegal use of weapons charges were related to a separate incident, Anderson said.

Court records show Prejean already was facing resisting arrest and improper discharge of a firearm charges stemming from a December 2024 incident; that incident also involved Carencro Police.