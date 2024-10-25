Carencro home damaged by fire and smoke

Carencro, La - A home at 226 Lindsey Circle in Carencro sustained fire and smoke damage after an early morning fire. Carencro, Lafayette, Duson and Scott fire departments responded to the call around 3:32 Friday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters focused their efforts on the left side of the home that was engulfed in flames. Flames began to spread to a neighboring home but firefighters were able to get the fire under control to prevent further damages. After concentrating on the main fire, firefighters were able to put that fire out. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is yet to be determined.