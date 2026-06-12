Carencro father charged with attempted feticide, abuse of pregnant daughter

CARENCRO, La. — A Carencro man has been charged with attempted feticide and the abuse of his pregnant teenage daughter after attempting to abort the pregnancy without her knowledge.

Jamelle Kelly, 39, gave his pregnant 17-year-old daughter medication to abort her pregnancy without her knowledge. Kelly's daughter become ill and was admitted to the hospital, where she was required to have an emergency cesarean surgery. The baby was only 23 weeks at the time of the surgery and was born weighing approximately one pound. As of Friday, June 12, the baby is still hospitalized and will likely remain there for an extended period.

Carencro Police Department began investigating this incident on May 29, and now Kelly has been charged with the following:



Attempted first-degree feticide (one count) (felony)

Domestic abuse/battery of a pregnant victim (one count) (felony)

Detectives with CPD continue to investigate this case.