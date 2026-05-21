Carencro Catholic launches program for students with exceptionalities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Carencro Catholic School unveiled a new program Wednesday designed to support students with exceptionalities in a faith-based learning environment.

The St. Joseph of Cupertino Program will be housed in a building dedicated to local veterinarian Dr. Kenny Arceneaux, who made a significant contribution to help launch the initiative.

The program also holds personal meaning for Arceneaux, whose nephew is enrolled in the class.

School leaders said the program is beginning with one classroom, with hopes of expanding in the future as resources become available.

Principal Dr. Sonya Louviere said opportunities for students with disabilities in Catholic schools can be limited because of staffing and funding challenges, making the new program especially meaningful for families.

“You know we're very small right now, we just have one class,” Louviere said. “There are not many opportunities out there in Catholic schools to bring in children with disabilities because of the resources.”

Louviere encouraged parents to continue advocating for their children and to seek educational settings that best support their needs.

“Every child can learn,” she said. “They may not be able to learn at the same rate and the same pace and at the same level, but every child can learn, and every child deserves that opportunity.”

School officials say the launch of the St. Joseph of Cupertino Program marks a step toward creating more inclusive educational opportunities in Acadiana.