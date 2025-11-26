Carencro breaks ground on $42.7 million water treatment plant, largest project in city history

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Carencro broke ground on its largest infrastructure project in history, a $42.7 million water treatment plant that officials say will support future growth and improve service for residents and businesses.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held near the City Hall Annex, marking a significant milestone for the Lafayette Parish community. City officials emphasized that the new facility represents a major upgrade to the municipality's water infrastructure.

Following the ceremony, an open house gave residents the opportunity to learn about other projects currently in development throughout the city. The event provided transparency about Carencro's ongoing infrastructure improvements and future planning initiatives.

The water treatment plant is expected to enhance service reliability for both residential and commercial customers while positioning the city to accommodate anticipated growth in the coming years.

