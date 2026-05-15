Career Ignite Youth Conference registration open

Young adults across Acadiana are invited to take the next step toward their future at the Career Ignite Youth Conference, a free one-day event designed to introduce participants to career pathways, professional development opportunities, and industry leaders from across the region.

Hosted at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union, the conference will take place Friday, June 5, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 620 McKinley Street in Lafayette. The event is open to individuals ages 16 to 24 at no cost.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore careers in healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing through hands-on workshops, guest speakers, and professional development sessions led by experienced industry professionals.

Conference highlights include:



Career workshops led by professionals

Guest speakers sharing real-world experiences

Professional development opportunities

Exposure to high-demand career fields including healthcare, IT, and manufacturing

Registration is required, and the deadline to sign up is Friday, May 23, 2026.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register as soon as possible due to limited space availability.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-ignite-youth-conference-tickets-1987343543035 [eventbrite.com]