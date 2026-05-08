Car fire spreads to home; no injuries reported

The fire in a car's engine spread to a home early Friday, but no injuries were reported.

The Scott Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Brothers Road just after midnight Friday, and found a car fire that had spread to a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread through the home. An exterior bedroom wall sustained significant fire damage, but the inside of the home had minimal damage, firefighters say.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature, originating in the engine area of the vehicle.

An adult and three children were able to safely exit the home after being alerted by a neighbor which noticed the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The Scott Fire Department was assisted by the Duson and Carencro Fire Departments.