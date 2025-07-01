Car drives into retail store for robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a retail store on Louisiana Avenue Sunday night.

Lafayette Police say a car drove into the store in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue Sunday night. A man jumped out of the car, said he had a gun and would shoot employees unless they gave them their "blue bag," which referred to their deposit bag.

The man got back into the car, described as a dark vehicle, and fled before police arrived.

The only description they have of the robber is that he is male.

If you know anything about what happened or who was responsible, you're asked to call Lafayette Police at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS