Candle starts fire in townhouse bathroom; neighbor injured putting out fire

Lafayette firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the 400 block of Bell Downs Drive at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes. Smoke was emitting from an upstairs window. Firefighters entered the dwelling and discovered the fire in an upstairs bathroom. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of arrival. The townhouse sustained moderate fire damage.

The occupant was not home when the fire started. She returned home, opened the door and noticed the home filled with smoke. Two dogs exited the home without any injuries. A neighbor noticed the smoke coming from the upstairs window. He jumped on an awning with a fire extinguisher and sprayed in the window. The neighbor sustained minor injuries to his hand while breaking the glass.

Fire officials determined the fire was caused by an unattended candle in the bathroom. The fire was ruled an accident.