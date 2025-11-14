Call for artists to design underpass mural

LCG & BASIN ARTS ANNOUNCE ARTIST CALL FOR UNIVERSITY AVENUE UNDERPASS MURAL PROJECT

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government and Basin Arts have opened the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for artists interested in creating a large-scale public mural at the University Avenue underpass near Cameron Street. The RFQ invites qualified artists or artist teams to submit materials now through December 15, 2025.

The mural will serve as a major visual landmark along the University Avenue corridor — one of Lafayette’s most traveled gateways home to significant Education and Public Service institutions including the University of Louisiana, Lafayette City Hall, Lafayette Regional Airport, Lafayette Police Department, local schools, historic neighborhoods, and a wide range of small businesses.

“This project marks another meaningful step in revitalizing one of Lafayette’s most important corridors,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Public art builds identity, shares our values, and strengthens the connection between people and place. The artists are asked to create their ideas centered around the values of either Education or Public Service. We are proud to partner with Basin Arts as a partner that has been trained in the Percent for Art program through the Lt. Governor’s office. is known to bring artist and community together for the greater good.”

The selected artist will design and implement a mural spanning two concrete retaining walls at the underpass, each 734.5 linear feet, with variations in elevation. Designs must be impactful at a vehicular scale to ensure safety in this high-traffic area.

Eligibility & Selection

The RFQ is open to professional artists or artist teams 18 years of age or older with demonstrated experience in large-scale mural design and installation. Preference may be given to artists with ties to Lafayette or the Acadiana region. A selection panel facilitated by Basin Arts, including representatives from LCG and community stakeholders, will review qualifications and select up to three finalists. Finalists will receive a $1,000 design stipend to develop site-specific concepts.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted through CaFE: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=16479. Artists should review the full RFQ, which includes site details, required materials, insurance qualifications, and evaluation criteria.

More information, including site maps and project background, is available at:

www.basinartslafayette.com/universityavepublicart . For questions, please contact Basin Arts at hello@basinartslafayette.com.