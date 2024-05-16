Cajundome officials offer parking guidance for weekend events

Due to multiple events in and around the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center and the surrounding Ragin' Cajun Athletic Facilities, officials are offering this parking information for guidance during this weekend's events.

LPSS Graduation:



Friday, May 17 - Saturday, May 18

Only Graduates and Faculty and Staff are allowed to park in the lots surrounding the CAJUNDOME.

Handicap parking is available on a first come first served basis. You can access the Handicap lot by entering Gate 12.

Guests and those with limited mobility can be dropped off in front of the Convention Center by entering at Gate 12 on Reinhardt Drive and exiting to the Cajun Field Parking Lots.

Graduation Patrons are to park at Cajun Field Gates 4 & 5 with overflow parking at the LITE Center/Grass Lot.

Access the Grass Lot from E. Devalcourt Street. Once in the lot, continue driving to the corner of Congress Street and CAJUNDOME Blvd. DO NOT drive through grass areas or on sidewalks to bypass safety barricades or gates. DO NOT park on grass medians, sidewalks or blocking handicap accessible ramps.





Jurassic Quest:



Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19

Due to LPSS High School Graduations taking place on Friday & Saturday, lots around the CAJUNDOME are reserved for students, faculty and staff.

Limited Attendee parking is available in the CAJUNDOME Suite Lot, which can be accessed by entering Gate 12

Parking is also available across the street at Cajun Field, Gates 4 & 5. Please utilize the designated crosswalks or pedestrian tunnel only to cross CAJUNDOME Boulevard.

Additional overflow parking is available at the grass lot next to the LITE Center at the corner of Cajundome Blvd and Congress Street. Enter the lot from E. Devalcourt Street and drive toward Congress Street to park closest to the corner.

There are a limited number of handicap accessible spots in the Reserved Parking Lot located directly in front of the Convention Center. You can access the Handicap lot by entering Gate 12.

Guests and those with limited mobility can be dropped off in front of the Convention Center by entering at Gate 12 on Reinhardt Drive and exiting to the Cajun Field Parking Lots.

Additional parking in the CAJUNDOME parking lots will be available on Sunday.

DO NOT drive through grass areas or on sidewalks to bypass safety barricades or gates. DO NOT park on grass medians, sidewalks or blocking handicap accessible ramps.





NCAA Softball Regional:



Friday, May 17 - Saturday, May 18

General Admission Parking is available at Cajun Field Gates 4 & 5

Satellite parking lots will be available at the Print Shop, Intramural Fields, and Blackham Coliseum

A complimentary Shuttle will make stops a the lots to take fans to Lamson Park Friday, May 17

3PM-9PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the last game

Saturday, May 18

12PM-10PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the last game





Ragin' Cajun Baseball:

