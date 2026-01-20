Cajundome announces Hank Williams Jr. live April 17th

Live Nation Presents Hank Williams Jr. live at the CAJUNDOME on Friday, April 17th, 2026. Joining him as support will be Western swing

band Asleep at the Wheel.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, January 23rd at 10 A.M. at the

CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. CAJUNDOME Insiders Presale goes live online only on Thursday, January 22nd, at 10 A.M. Local Time.

Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Service Chevrolet Cadillac VIP Suite access, private suite rental, the all-new LFT Fiber pre-concert lounge and more.