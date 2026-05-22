Cajun Heartland State Fair starts today!

The Cajun Heartland State Fair returns to the CAJUNDOME grounds May 22 through May 31.

The annual CHSF will feature the return of the AMP Midway amusement rides, free family attractions and entertainment offerings to delight attending fans. Fans can refer to www.CAJUNDOME.com/CHSF for the latest updates, fair hours and show-times.

"This year, we welcome back ride operator Amusement Midway Providers (AMP) that will provide numerous super rides and classic favorites for the whole family. Games and free attractions such as the Dino Takeover & Mini Golf will entertain the crowds with daily performances and the Magic of Mr. Nick will be sure to delight fans of all ages! Visit Cowtown USA for fun 4H demonstrations, an interactive petting zoo, and more," a release states.

"The CHSF is also thrilled to announce an exciting grandstand line-up featuring live music daily on the Coca Cola Community Stage featuring performances by Spank the Monkey, The CheeWeez, Mike Dopsie Zydeco, Mike Broussard and more. Plus, stop by Miss Dolly’s Pop-Up at the Table Room for a family-friendly selfie experience and test your luck at Miss Dolly’s Boots & Bingo game for a chance to win prizes sponsored by our partners at LFT Fiber and Lafayette Coca Cola," the release continues.

Early bird ride discounts are on sale now through Noon on May 22 online only at AMP4Fun.com

Family Admission Ticket 4-packs are also discounted through Noon on May 22 and can be purchased online or directly at the CAJUNDOME Box Office. Daily Box Office Hours are listed on our website event calendar.

Free parking is available at Cajun Field, utilize the pedestrian tunnel to access the fair entrance.

Additional overflow parking is available in the grass lot on the corner of Congress Street and CAJUNDOME Blvd. Daily General Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up and $10 after 7 PM on weekends.

Clear bag policy is in effect, refer to the CAJUNDOME website for additional security information.